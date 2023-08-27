Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 5,978 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,978 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,641,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,724,000 after buying an additional 4,370,563 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank raised its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4,319.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 1,097,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,781 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,942,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,534,000 after purchasing an additional 823,384 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,678,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 293.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 749,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,347,000 after purchasing an additional 558,917 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.09.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

