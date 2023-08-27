Jefferies Financial Group Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $610.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $500.00 to $610.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $555.70.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $460.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $502.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $441.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 111.15, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 3.86%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total transaction of $33,838,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,092,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,229,123. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total value of $33,838,161.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,092,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,229,123. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total value of $147,412.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $782,866.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,187 shares of company stock valued at $102,175,333 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 84,165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $587,904,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,022,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $3,900,874,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

