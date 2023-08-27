JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Receives $8.17 Average PT from Analysts

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JBLU shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded JetBlue Airways from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $6.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.75 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average is $7.48.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 0.27%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gerald Alfred Spencer sold 11,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $75,431.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Get Free Report

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.