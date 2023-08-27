John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a growth of 94.6% from the July 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 174.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of HTD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.02. 68,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,424. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $25.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average of $20.91.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

