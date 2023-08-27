John Wood Group (LON:WG) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of John Wood Group (LON:WG – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 225 ($2.87) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 240 ($3.06).

Separately, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, John Wood Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 212.33 ($2.71).

Shares of LON WG opened at GBX 155.20 ($1.98) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 143.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 170.06. The firm has a market cap of £1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.61.

In other news, insider David Kemp bought 2,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of £4,212.25 ($5,374.14). In related news, insider David Kemp acquired 2,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of £4,212.25 ($5,374.14). Also, insider Jacqui Ferguson acquired 2,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of £3,278.93 ($4,183.38). Over the last three months, insiders bought 8,742 shares of company stock worth $1,184,963. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

