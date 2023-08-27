John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

John Wood Group Price Performance

John Wood Group stock remained flat at $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.11. John Wood Group has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $2.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on WDGJF. Morgan Stanley began coverage on John Wood Group in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised John Wood Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.25.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

