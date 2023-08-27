Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $247,000 Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,292 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Shell were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Shell by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,060,347 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,256,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,903 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Shell by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,415,862 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,232,269,000 after purchasing an additional 332,948 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Shell by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,173,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,218,322,000 after purchasing an additional 638,176 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Shell by 96,141.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355,814 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $677,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEL opened at $61.03 on Friday. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $46.74 and a 12-month high of $63.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.02 and its 200 day moving average is $60.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $205.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.40%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHEL. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,992.17.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

