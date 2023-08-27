Jones Financial Companies Lllp Lowers Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in V.F. were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its stake in V.F. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 57,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 42.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded V.F. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on V.F. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

V.F. Stock Performance

NYSE:VFC opened at $18.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.10. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 62.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.45.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 400.01%.

V.F. Profile

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.