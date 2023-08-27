Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 91.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 671 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

In related news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $788,471.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $340,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $788,471.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $4,666,826.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,952,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,100 shares of company stock worth $7,249,057 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $196.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.95. The company has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $225.57.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.41%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

