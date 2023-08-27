Jones Financial Companies Lllp Reduces Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 83,676.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,925,000 after buying an additional 8,400,264 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,581,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 109.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,892,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,317,000 after buying an additional 5,694,510 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1,140.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,138,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,697,000 after buying an additional 3,804,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 126.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after buying an additional 2,958,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 310,223 shares of company stock worth $16,401,775 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $55.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.26. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $60.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CARR

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.