Jones Financial Companies Lllp Trims Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ADP. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.3 %

ADP opened at $253.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $236.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.04.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 60.98%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.