Jones Financial Companies Lllp Trims Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,205,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

NYSE SYY opened at $69.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.33. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $69.22 and a 52 week high of $87.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 57.64%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

