JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $20.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FL. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Foot Locker Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Foot Locker stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,409,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,207,419. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average of $33.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,012 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Foot Locker by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,139 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Foot Locker by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,540,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Foot Locker by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 340,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,227,000 after acquiring an additional 171,608 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

