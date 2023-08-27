JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $12.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Peloton Interactive from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Peloton Interactive from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.98.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

PTON opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.40.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.02 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 45.05% and a negative return on equity of 2,019.81%. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.32) EPS. Research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 35,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $333,211.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,301.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 35,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $333,211.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,301.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Cortese sold 14,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $98,662.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,251 shares in the company, valued at $99,471.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,739 shares of company stock valued at $524,802 over the last three months. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,857,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,098 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 707,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 37.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 252,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 68,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $794,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.