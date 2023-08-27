K2 Principal Fund L.P. Has $37,000 Position in Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DMAQR)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DMAQR – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,000 shares during the quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in Deep Medicine Acquisition were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deep Medicine Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

NASDAQ DMAQR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,273. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.16. Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.37.

Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying businesses in the healthcare industry.

