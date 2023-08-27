Kava Self Reported Market Cap Hits $491.58 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. Kava has a market capitalization of $491.58 million and $4.80 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kava has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00002611 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00039101 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00027343 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00013589 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 722,657,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 722,742,784 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

