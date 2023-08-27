Kendall Capital Management Buys 3,074 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 69.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,947,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,859,549. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $145.97 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.32.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

