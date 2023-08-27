Kendall Capital Management Decreases Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Kendall Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Fiserv by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FI stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,894,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.55 and a 52-week high of $130.74. The stock has a market cap of $74.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.72.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,002,607.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $2,586,528. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FI. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.90.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

