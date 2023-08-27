Kendall Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.0% of Kendall Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $36.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,421,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,205,800. The company has a market capitalization of $205.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.65 and a 1 year high of $54.93.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

