Kendall Capital Management Has $2.96 Million Holdings in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Kendall Capital Management decreased its stake in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. CSG Systems International makes up 1.4% of Kendall Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Kendall Capital Management owned approximately 0.17% of CSG Systems International worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter valued at $489,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on CSG Systems International from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

CSG Systems International Price Performance

CSGS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.55. The company had a trading volume of 95,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.91. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.03 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.88.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $265.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.11 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.88%. Equities research analysts predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSG Systems International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

CSG Systems International Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc is a purpose-driven, SaaS platform company, which engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions providers. The company was founded on October 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

