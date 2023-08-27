Kendall Capital Management Has $3.92 Million Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Kendall Capital Management trimmed its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. CDW makes up about 1.9% of Kendall Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 2,757.1% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CDW traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.00. The company had a trading volume of 300,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,742. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.58. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $215.00.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. CDW had a return on equity of 83.33% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.03%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

