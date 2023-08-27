Kendall Capital Management Purchases 8,093 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares during the period. Avnet accounts for about 0.8% of Kendall Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Avnet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,812,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,893,000 after acquiring an additional 49,576 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Avnet by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,934,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,737,000 after acquiring an additional 458,855 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in Avnet by 135.6% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,157,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,333 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Avnet by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,999,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,846 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Avnet by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,463,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,445,000 after acquiring an additional 184,868 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

Shares of AVT traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,531. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.00. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.45 and a 52-week high of $51.00.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

