Kendall Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Kendall Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in SLM in the first quarter worth about $40,649,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,054,000. FMR LLC grew its position in SLM by 25.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,676,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $107,502,000 after buying an additional 1,784,576 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in SLM by 53.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,171,000 after buying an additional 1,570,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HST Ventures LLC raised its position in SLM by 2,353.4% in the first quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 761,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,437,000 after acquiring an additional 730,646 shares during the period. 92.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLM stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $14.29. 892,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.89. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.22.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $777.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.15 million. SLM had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLM. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on SLM in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on SLM from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

In other news, EVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,143.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

