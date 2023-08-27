Kendall Capital Management Sells 995 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Kendall Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in MarineMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amundi acquired a new position in MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 38.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on MarineMax from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. B. Riley cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James downgraded MarineMax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

MarineMax Stock Performance

Shares of HZO stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $33.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,937. MarineMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day moving average is $31.69. The company has a market capitalization of $730.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.50.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $721.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.62 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 5.67%. Equities research analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MarineMax

(Free Report)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.