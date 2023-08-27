Kendall Capital Management Trims Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Kendall Capital Management decreased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in CBRE Group by 60.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 213.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBRE. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.14.

In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $550,939.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,650,760.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $550,939.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,650,760.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $108,419.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,222.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,414,472 shares of company stock valued at $275,878,073 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.58. 848,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,103. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

