Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,663 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 24,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:USB traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.51. 11,005,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,597,472. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.45. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on USB shares. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wedbush upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

