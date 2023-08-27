Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TECH. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $7,068,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,224,563.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of Bio-Techne stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.16. 1,020,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.38. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $90.63. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.16%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.