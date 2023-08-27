Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Has $370,000 Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 324.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3,310.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.39. 420,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,748. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $158.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 41.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.90.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

