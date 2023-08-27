Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,922,000 after buying an additional 259,012 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after buying an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,294,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,058,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $187,196,000 after buying an additional 286,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 1.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,042,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,636,000 after buying an additional 16,713 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.70. 1,047,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,671. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.11 and a 200 day moving average of $197.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.55 and a 12-month high of $220.19.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $726.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.20 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. Five Below’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

FIVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.36.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

