Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems makes up 1.5% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,185,000 after purchasing an additional 453,799 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,014,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 508,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,468,000 after buying an additional 109,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,175,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,770,000 after acquiring an additional 84,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.22, for a total transaction of $1,299,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,572,765.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on FDS. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $454.00 to $461.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $424.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $437.90.

Get Our Latest Report on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of FDS stock traded down $10.90 on Friday, hitting $429.57. 306,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $377.89 and a twelve month high of $474.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $418.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $529.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.56 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.