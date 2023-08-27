Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Sells 4,190 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

NYSE:NVS traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.78. 555,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,250. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $105.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.57.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Novartis’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

