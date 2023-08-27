Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNLW) Short Interest Down 29.6% in August

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the July 31st total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Kernel Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRNLW opened at $0.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12. Kernel Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.20.

Institutional Trading of Kernel Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kernel Group stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNLW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,363,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

