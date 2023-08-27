KeyCorp Comments on Black Stone Minerals, L.P.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Black Stone Minerals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 22nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Black Stone Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share.

BSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James began coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.05. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.04.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $117.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.33 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 75.74%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,004,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,559,000 after buying an additional 2,369,656 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 12,416.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,123 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,152,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,445,000 after acquiring an additional 812,840 shares during the period. Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $12,149,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 1,409,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,780,000 after acquiring an additional 697,400 shares during the period. 14.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

