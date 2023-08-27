KGI Securities Lowers SEA (NYSE:SE) to Neutral

KGI Securities cut shares of SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $42.00 price objective on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

SE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bernstein Bank lowered their price objective on SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered SEA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $98.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, CICC Research cut SEA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.50.

NYSE SE opened at $36.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.74 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.75. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $88.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.35) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SEA will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,386,000. Charles Lim Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of SEA by 150.0% in the second quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 5,000,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $290,200,000 after buying an additional 2,999,800 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of SEA by 8.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,991,406 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,903,356,000 after buying an additional 1,736,996 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of SEA by 92.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,418,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $409,473,000 after buying an additional 1,638,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of SEA by 128.0% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $131,784,000 after buying an additional 1,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

