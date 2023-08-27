KickToken Trading 1.8% Higher This Week (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. KickToken has a market cap of $863,477.65 and approximately $152.37 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About KickToken

KickToken is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,879,569 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,879,568 tokens. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,879,745.24988571. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00708658 USD and is down -1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $102.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

