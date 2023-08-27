Kim LLC Acquires 174,500 Shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP)

Kim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP – Free Report) by 87.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,500 shares during the period. Kim LLC owned about 1.33% of Swiftmerge Acquisition worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVCP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,966,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $676,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $7,002,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,998,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Stock Performance

Swiftmerge Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.64 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average of $10.36. Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $11.85.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Profile

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

