Kim LLC Grows Position in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB)

Kim LLC boosted its holdings in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB – Free Report) by 210.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,086,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 736,977 shares during the quarter. New Providence Acquisition Corp. II accounts for approximately 0.8% of Kim LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Kim LLC owned approximately 3.48% of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II worth $11,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth approximately $305,000. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Get New Providence Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of NPAB stock remained flat at $10.50 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average is $10.47. New Providence Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $11.67.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Profile

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Providence Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.