Kim LLC Makes New $6.13 Million Investment in FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD)

Kim LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,132,000. Kim LLC owned approximately 1.74% of FTAC Emerald Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the third quarter worth $191,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the first quarter worth $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Get FTAC Emerald Acquisition alerts:

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EMLD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.45. The company had a trading volume of 22,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,982. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.28. FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $10.66.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Profile

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Emerald Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Emerald Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.