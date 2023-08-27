Kim LLC Makes New Investment in Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK)

Kim LLC purchased a new position in Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GBBK. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its stake in Global Blockchain Acquisition by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 1,911,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,704 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Blockchain Acquisition by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Global Blockchain Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,691,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Global Blockchain Acquisition by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Global Blockchain Acquisition by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 99,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 24,381 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBBK remained flat at $10.45 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,123. Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.35.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to pursue targets that are focused on blockchain infrastructure, blockchain applications, and related technologies.

