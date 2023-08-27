Kim LLC Makes New Investment in Mobiv Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MOBV)

Kim LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobiv Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MOBV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 308,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,000. Kim LLC owned approximately 2.34% of Mobiv Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobiv Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobiv Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Mobiv Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mobiv Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Crystalline Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobiv Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Mobiv Acquisition alerts:

Mobiv Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:MOBV remained flat at $10.68 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,310. Mobiv Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.49.

Mobiv Acquisition Company Profile

Mobiv Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in the electric vehicles and urban mobility industries in China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Russia, and Iran. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobiv Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MOBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobiv Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobiv Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.