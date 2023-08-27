Kim LLC Purchases 228,687 Shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM)

Kim LLC lifted its position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 728,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,687 shares during the period. Kim LLC’s holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition were worth $7,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCRM. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 20,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 10,210 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 14,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $314,000.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Price Performance

SCRM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.41. 517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,922. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $11.49.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Profile

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

