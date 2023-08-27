Kim LLC Sells 150,000 Shares of Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD)

Kim LLC decreased its stake in Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Kim LLC owned 2.84% of Redwoods Acquisition worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Redwoods Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Redwoods Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Redwoods Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redwoods Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Redwoods Acquisition by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 200,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter.

Redwoods Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

RWOD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40. Redwoods Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $11.23.

About Redwoods Acquisition

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. In intends to focus on businesses in the carbon neutral and energy storage industries.

