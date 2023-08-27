King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,416,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 1.84% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $92,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth $33,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth $85,000.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $52,429.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,606. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $52,429.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,606. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $3,312,069.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 109,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,859 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,100. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,518,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,459. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.55. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $69.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

