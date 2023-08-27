King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $154.72 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 970,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.06% of AbbVie worth $154,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $146.69. 3,275,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,489,006. The firm has a market cap of $258.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.77. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.79.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

