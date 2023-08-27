King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $294.52 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 764,253 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.6% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $294,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at $204,246,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $12.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $525.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,308,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,085. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $509.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.32. The stock has a market cap of $239.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $552.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $520.26.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

