King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $60.30 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 864,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Mondelez International worth $60,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.39.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,890,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,338,191. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $97.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

