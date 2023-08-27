King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,033 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.81% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $83,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $298,877,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $97,675,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 874,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,613,000 after buying an additional 319,095 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,739,000 after buying an additional 301,159 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,852,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $403,661,000 after buying an additional 266,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total transaction of $1,251,954.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total transaction of $1,251,954.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $151,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,409,319.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,048. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.80.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CRL traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.39. The stock had a trading volume of 249,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,713. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.22 and a twelve month high of $262.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

