King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 5,331 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,331 shares during the period. Cintas accounts for 1.2% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.48% of Cintas worth $224,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seeyond raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS traded up $8.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $496.01. 287,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,702. The company has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.31. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $370.93 and a fifty-two week high of $518.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $493.90 and its 200 day moving average is $468.94.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 15.29%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $540.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,731 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

