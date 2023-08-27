KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of KLA by 5.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of KLA by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,363,000 after acquiring an additional 25,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 82,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,996,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLA stock opened at $481.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $478.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $427.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $517.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,530,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total value of $31,369.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,694.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,486 shares of company stock valued at $21,817,465 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.50.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

