Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Purchased by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 29,108 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 27,379 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,917,000 after acquiring an additional 190,343 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 22,960 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,572,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,054,000 after buying an additional 294,143 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $15.25 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $17.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KTOS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $54,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,006.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $54,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,006.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $153,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 340,264 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,662.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,992 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,140. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

